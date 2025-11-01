Probe ordered into hospital error keeping living man in mortuary

Hyderabad: Telangana Lokayukta Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday, October 31, directed the Director of Public Health, the Superintendent of Mahabubabad Government Hospital, and the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) to submit a detailed report on the shocking incident in which a tractor driver from Mahabubabad district was allegedly placed in a mortuary while still alive.

Treatment denied due to lack of an Aadhaar card

The incident occurred in Jajjaram village under Chinnagudur mandal, where a tractor driver named Eldi Raju was reportedly denied medical treatment at Mahabubabad Government Hospital because he did not possess an Aadhaar card.

The man later collapsed near the mortuary, where hospital staff presumed he was dead and placed him inside.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the Lokayukta ordered the concerned officials to furnish a detailed explanation and adjourned the hearing to November 12.

Meanwhile, the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Narendra Kumar, also ordered a departmental inquiry into the alleged negligence at the Mahabubabad Government Hospital.

Probe committee formed

A three-member committee has been constituted for the probe, comprising Mulugu District Superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar, Jangaon District Hospital General Surgery Department Head Dr Gopal Rao, and Siddipet Medical College Forensic Department Head Dr Sridharachari.

The committee has been tasked with investigating lapses in hospital protocol and determining accountability for the grave mishandling of the patient.