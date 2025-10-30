Telangana patient with kidney illness denied treatment, shifted to mortuary

Hyderabad: In a shocker from Mahabubabad Government Hospital, which is also part of the newly-established medical college in the district, a patient without an aadhar card or an attendant was not only denied treatment for a kidney-related illness, but was shifted to the hospital’s mortuary not once, but twice in the past couple of days.

It was only after the sweepers alerted the hospital officials and the police, that the issue came to light on Thursday, October 30, and finally the doctors gave him medical attention.

In the words of Raju, a resident of Jayyaram village of Chinnagudur mandal in Mahabubabad district, he has none to call a family. Even his ‘Paalollu’ which translates to first cousins didn’t care for him. He drives a tractor for a living.

Six to seven days ago he came to the hospital with what he believed, was a kidney-related illness, and that he couldn’t move.

“I went for treatment but they said without an aadhar card or an attendant, they couldn’t treat me. So I went to the canteen for food and slept there. Because I had kidney issue, I was urinating in my pants. Because of the bad smell, they took me out and placed me outside the mortuary. “It was raining the entire night. The next day I went back to the canteen, but when I slept, this time they shifted me to a room in the mortuary,” Raju told media persons while lying on a bed and receiving IV fluids on Thursday.

When contacted, Mahabubabad deputy medical and health officer Dr Prameela Rao couldn’t respond immediately.