Telangana woman farmer in tears as paddy washed away in rains

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident which reflects the plight of the farmers at the paddy procurement centres (PPC) in Telangana, a woman farmer could be seen desperately trying to save her paddy produce, which got washed away in a drain at the Husnabad Agricultural Market Yard on Thursday, October 30, as a result of incessant rains throughout Wednesday.

Videos go viral

The woman who couldn’t be immediately identified could be seen in several videos crying inconsolably, wondering what she could do now. Another woman, presumed to be her daughter, could be seen trying to console her by hugging her, but in vain.

The woman told the media persons that she brought 8 tractor loads of paddy to the market yard almost a month ago, but because of high moisture content, the officials asked her to dry the produce.

However, due to intermittent rains throughout the month, her produce couldn’t meet the criteria for the moisture content as required for procurement.

Farmer begs collector for justice

When the district collector came to visit the market yard on Thursday, she fell on the latter’s feet and begged for justice.

Ponnam Prabhkar slammed

Meanwhile, BC welfare minister and Husnabad MLA Ponnam Prabhakar drew criticism from several quarters on Thursday, as he was seen making dosas at tiffin centres in Jubilee Hills constituency as part of his election campaign. The videos were juxtaposed with the suffering of farmers in his constituency due to crop loss due to rains as a result of the delay in paddy procurement at the PPCs.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to be held on November 3.