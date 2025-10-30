Jubilee Hills bypoll: Ministers Ponnam, Uttam make dosas

Hyderabad: The Congress has intensified its campaign for the Jubilee Hills By-election. Telangana ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and N Uttam Kumar Reddy were seen making dosas in the constituency on Thursday, October 30.

A video shared on social media shows Prabhakar and Reddy making dosas at a hotel in Krishnanagar, which is part of the Jubilee Hills constituency. The two ministers were surrounded by supporters while campaigning for Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav.

The Jubilee Hills by-election was necessitated due to the death of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Maganti Gopinath. The election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.

Previously, BRS MLA Ch Mallareddy was seen making dosas in the Jubilee Hills constituency while campaigning for BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha.

The Medchal MLA engaged with the public. Videos of Reddy making dosa at a tiffin center and selling vegetables, including tomatoes. He was seen weighing the tomatoes and selling them to customers.