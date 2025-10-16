Jubilee Hills by election: BRS MLA makes dosa, sells vegetables during campaign

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Ch Malla Reddy, on Thursday, October 16, indulged in dosa making and vegetable selling while campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by election.

The Medchal MLA engaged with public while campaigning for BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha. Videos of Reddy making dosa at a tiffin center and selling vegetables, including tomatoes. He is seen weighing the tomatoes and selling them to customers.

BRS supporters accompanying the MLA are heard “Jai Telangana” slogans. The Jubilee Hills by-poll is scheduled for November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath earlier this year.

While BRS has fielded the late MLA’s wife, the Congress has announced Naveen Yadav as its candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced L Deepak Reddy as its candidate.