Man punches constable near Apollo Hospital in Gachibowli, gets bail

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) assaulted a police constable near Apollo Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. He has since been released on bail.

Gachibowli Station House Officer (SHO) K Saidulu told Siasat.com that the accused, Sunil Kumar, reportedly suffers from a mental health condition and is under treatment at a rehabilitation center in Warangal.

He escaped the facility, travelled to Hyderabad and reached Apollo Hospital in the Nanakramguda area. There, he started breaking glasses and creating a nuisance. On receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control.

Constable Shivakumar tried to overpower an agitated Kumar, when the latter grabbed him by his collar, knocked his phone to the ground and punched him in the face.

He was finally arrested.

While taking him to the police station, Kumar tried to snatch the constable’s baton and continued abusing him.

A case under Sections 132 (anyone who uses assault or criminal force against a public servant) and 303 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

Kumar is out on bail and sent back to the rehabilitation center, police said.