Man quits Rs 25,000 job to make Rs 60,000 as auto driver

A man has gone viral on social media after revealing that he quit his job in Gurugram to become an autorickshaw driver, claiming he now earns ₹60,000 a month.

In a reel that has gained widespread attention on Instagram, content creator Akash struck up a conversation with the driver, who said he previously worked as a supervisor in Gurugram, earning a monthly salary of ₹25,000.

Sharing the video, Akash captioned it: “Uneducated auto driver makes ₹45,000, making his kids go to school.”

During the conversation, the driver said he has three children who are studying in his native village. Speaking about his earnings, he claimed that he makes around ₹60,000 a month and is able to save nearly ₹45,000 after expenses.

Akash also said that although he usually commutes by cab from his office, he chose to take an autorickshaw that day, leading to the conversation that has since gone viral on social media.

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“On my way back home from the office, I took an auto instead of a cab. What started as a regular ride turned into one of the most interesting conversations I’ve had in a while. I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me,” Akash recalled.

Providing a rough estimate of his earnings, the driver said he earns around Rs 45,000 a month after the expenses.



“Rs 1,500-2,000 a day. Just eight hours of driving. Around Rs 50-60,000 a month, with nearly Rs 40K in savings after expenses,” said Akash.

Akash concluded the video by saying, “Stories like these deserve to be heard because they show the real opportunities the gig economy is creating. This is Gig Ki Awaaz.”

Social media reacts

The video received widespread appreciation on social media, with many users praising the driver’s determination to provide a better future for his children.

One user commented, “I often take auto or cab rides and have heard many such stories. My flower vendor has grandchildren who are all well educated and well settled. Yet she continues to sell flowers because it gives her an independent income of more than ₹35,000 a month.”

Another user wrote, “He works hard to earn it.”

A third commented, “He is motivated by his kids.”

A fourth user added, “My Uber driver says it’s AI.”