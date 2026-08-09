Man sitting in ladies’ coach in Hyderabad Metro sparks debate

Hyderabad: A man refusing to vacate a seat in a ladies’ coach on the Hyderabad Metro has sparked a debate on social media. Most of the people seem to have a problem with the fact that the same women who harp about equality are also demanding “special treatment” in the form of reserved seats/coaches.

The post was originally shared by Natasha Ramarathnam on X on Saturday, August 8, stating, “Hyderabad folks, Let’s make this man famous! He said I was welcome to take his photograph and share it on social media, but he will not get off the ladies’ seat.”

At the time of writing, the post had 312.3k views and 233 comments. Most of the commenters showed up in defence of the man, saying he didn’t harass or abuse anyone; hence, he must be allowed to sit. “He might be having a long day after all” was others’ justification.

“The man could be suffering from prostate cancer, a hernia or piles and is embarrassed to tell because you thrust the camera to his face. Also, he is not harassing anyone, so I think it’s not an issue,” said one comment on X.

Others had confusing takes, asking why women expected only men to vacate seats in the ladies’ coach rather than asking other women. “A lady walks all through the ladies’ compartment & asks for a seat from a man who’s already sitting. Why? Is she afraid to ask for a seat from other ladies who are already sitting?? Or she has no hopes from other women, being a “woman” herself. If a woman can’t stand (up) for her, why expect from men?”

Others criticised Natasha for “bullying” the man by sharing his photo on social media instead of just approaching the authorities. Natasha has claimed that she did contact authorities, but no action was taken.

For people asking why women should have reserved coaches when men do not, Natasha replied that it was for women’s safety. “It’s so easy to become a #Chad or even a #GigaChad. All you have to do is sit in a seat section reserved for women and refuse to get up. And, yes, sections are reserved for women to reduce sexual harassment, not because women are lazy,” she wrote in an X post in response to the comments on her post.

Hyderabad Metro has two coaches reserved for women and imposes a fine of Rs 500 if men are found travelling in the ladies’ coach. Frequent announcements are also made in the metro coaches asking men not to occupy space in the ladies’ coach. Hyderabad Metro is yet to respond to this particular incident.