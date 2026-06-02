Man puts feet near co-passengers on Hyderabad Metro, sparks ire

Hyderabad: People using the Hyderabad Metro have to deal with inconveniences every day – from overcrowded trains at all hours to people watching reels on full volume without headphones and men occupying seats in the ladies’ compartment. Now, a video of a man putting his bare feet up on the seat and not budging even after other passengers confronted him has sparked a fresh debate on civic sense.

The video, which surfaced on social media on June 1, shows a man brazenly resting his leg near the window, right next to another passenger. When others asked him to act appropriately in a public space, the man tried to argue, saying his leg was not touching the other passenger.

A video of a man putting his bare feet up on the seat in the Hyderabad Metro and not budging even after other passengers confront him has sparked a fresh debate on civic sense. pic.twitter.com/VfvME4FgQ7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 2, 2026

Also Read British man lauds cleanliness of Hyderabad Metro, internet reacts

When a different passenger asks him to move his legs so he could sit in the seat next to him, the man shifts his position, taking as much space as possible while saying “sit sit.”

The video cuts off as people try to reason with him, saying, “This is not right” and “This is not your house.”

The man’s attitude has received massive backlash on social media, with people asking him to be banned from using the Metro.

“His parents should feel ashamed for bringing up such a kid into this world.” commented one X user, while another said, “Delhi metro mai itna discussion nahi hota abtak tho WWE ke 2-3 round ho chuke hote (If this happened in the Delhi Metro, there wouldn’t be so much discussion; people would have just started a wrestling match).”

There has been no response from the Hyderabad Metro so far.