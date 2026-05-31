British man lauds cleanliness of Hyderabad Metro, internet reacts

Hyderabad: A British vlogger was amazed by the cleanliness and ambiance he witnessed at a Metro station in Hyderabad.

The vlogger, Ishaq Patterson, shared a reel on Instagram detailing his journey in the Hyderabad Metro. In the reel captioned “Public Metro in Hyderabad,” Patterson is seen waiting at the station. As the Metro train arrived, he described it as “super cool” and said it was probably one of his favourite Metro systems so far.

He also noticed people hurrying to catch the train and wondered how often the service runs, guessing it might be once every 20 minutes, before saying that he would be taking the Metro.

Stunned by number of passengers on board

The vlogger was surprised to see the number of passengers on board in one compartment and the advertisements displayed inside the train. Patterson said that he took the train at a busy hour, and after some time, he got a seat.

He lauded the condition of the Metro coach. Patterson said that it was really clean and smelled nice as well. He also highlighted that there was no trash inside the train, adding that there were no crackheads either.

Social media reacts

The reel drew reactions from Instagram users, as some tried to tell the frequency of the Metro train and others agreed with his comments on the service.

One user said, “Brother metro comes in every 2 minutes.” “Hope you’re enjoying our city, taste the food and visit hot spots and make your trip memorable,” said a second. A third user commented, “Better than newyork metro,” while a a fourth said, “Glad that you liked me city metro.”