Man steals milk crate in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla, caught on CCTV

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are on to nab him.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Man stealing milk crates in Jeedimetla, video evidence captured.
Man steals milk crates in Jeedimetal

Hyderabad: A man was booked for allegedly stealing a milk crate from outside a shop in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla after his act was captured on CCTV early Friday, August 7.

The CCTV footage shows the man approaching the shop while talking on the phone before looking around and picking up one of the milk crates. He then walked away with it.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Petbasheerabad police said, “The incident occurred at 5 am on Friday, August 7. A case of theft has been registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

Subhan Bakery

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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