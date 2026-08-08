Man steals milk crate in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla, caught on CCTV

Hyderabad: A man was booked for allegedly stealing a milk crate from outside a shop in Hyderabad’s Jeedimetla after his act was captured on CCTV early Friday, August 7.

The CCTV footage shows the man approaching the shop while talking on the phone before looking around and picking up one of the milk crates. He then walked away with it.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Petbasheerabad police said, “The incident occurred at 5 am on Friday, August 7. A case of theft has been registered under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are underway to nab him.