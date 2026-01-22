Man threatens temple to frame woman who rejected his advances

Pratik Mishra, a resident of the seaside town, was arrested late on Wednesday night.

Puri: A 30-year-old man was arrested in Odisha’s Puri district for allegedly creating a fake social media profile in the name of a woman who rejected his advances and making a post, threatening to blow up the revered Jagannath temple, police said on Thursday.

Pratik Mishra, a resident of the seaside town, was arrested late on Wednesday night, they said.

On January 11, he created a fake social media account in the name of a woman who recently rejected his proposal for a relationship. He then made a post, threatening to blow up the temple and a shopping complex in the town, and attack BJD MP Subhasish Khuntia, they said.

Mishra confessed to the crime and told the police that he wanted to frame the woman in the case, they added.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said security was tightened around the temple after police received information about the post.

“Devotees entering the temple are being properly checked,” the SP said.

Khuntia, meanwhile, claimed that he received a message from an unknown number a few days ago, demanding Rs 10 lakh. The sender also asked him to resign as an MP.

