Man ties wife, slits her throat in Telangana’s Hanamkonda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested in Hanamkonda district on Saturday, August 1, for allegedly tying his wife and slitting her throat over suspected infidelity.

The accused was identified as Anil, and the victim as 31-year-old Rajitha. The couple were married for six years and had two children. For the past few months, the couple had frequently quarrelled as Anil suspected Rajitha.

Reports suggest that Anil often fought with his wife, suspecting her of having a relationship with another man.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Kakatiya University Police said, “Rajitha had some health issues, but Anil suspected infidelity. On August 1, he tied his wife and attacked her multiple times with a knife before smothering her to death.”

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Media reports say the couple’s children have also told the police that Anil killed their mother.

A case has been registered under Section 3(2)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Anil has been arrested.