Man tries to hit policeman with car after told to lower music volume, arrested

The offending driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2023 11:04 am IST
Iran announces first arrests over poisoning of schoolgirls
Representarive image (Photo: Unsplash)

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to hit a Delhi Police head constable with a car in an inebriated state on Holi in the Dwarka area after the accused was asked to lower the volume of the music system in the car, officials said on Friday.

Two personnel from Dwarka South police station were patrolling the Sector-10 market area when around 8.30 pm they heard loud music playing in a car, a senior police officer said.

After they asked the car to lower the volume, the car dashed towards head constable Jagdish who managed to avoid being hit by it but in the process received minor injuries, the officer said.

The two head constables then followed the offending vehicle and apprehended driver Nitin Godara, a resident of Dhulsiras village in Dwarka, police said.

The offending driver was found to be in an inebriated state and his medical examination was conducted. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th March 2023 11:04 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button