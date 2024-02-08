Telangana: Man, wife, son killed in road accident in Mancherial

According to reports, the family was riding a motorcycle when a speeding tipper lorry collided with them near Bellampally Kannala petrol station

A tragic road accident in Bellampally town of Mancherial district claimed the lives of three family members, leaving the community reeling from shock.

The victims, identified as Kota Tirupati (40), Tirumala (35), and their son Anjesh (18) from Bhimini mandal Venkatapur, met with the accident while returning from a visit to their relative’s house in Boyapalli village of Tandur mandal.

According to reports, the family was riding a motorcycle when a speeding tipper lorry collided with them near Bellampally Kannala petrol station. The impact of the collision proved fatal, instantly killing Tirupati and Tirumala.

Their son, Anjesh, suffered serious injuries as the bike became entangled in the lorry’s cabin and was dragged for about a kilometer. Despite being rushed to Bellampally Government Hospital, his condition remained critical. Anjesh was then referred to Manchryala Hospital, but tragically, he passed away on the way.

The incident has left the community in mourning, with relatives of the deceased grieving the sudden loss of their loved ones.

Authorities, including Bellampally Rural CI Afzaluddin, One Town SHO Devayya, and SSI Praveen, are investigating the accident to determine its cause and circumstances.

