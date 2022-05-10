Mana Basti Mana Baddi program to provide pleasant environment to students: Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry Srinivas Yadav said that more than 26,000 government schools across the state will be provided with all facilities under the Mana Basti Mana Baddi program. The state government sanctioned Rs 7259 crore for this program.

T Srinivas Yadav along with local MLA Danam Nagender inaugurated development projects in Raj Bhavan School in Khairatabad.

T Srinivas Yadav said that along with kitchen and digital education, all kinds of facilities will be provided in every school. “The KCR government is giving top priority to education. Mana Basti Mana Baddi program started in all the constituencies in Hyderabad district. While there are a total of 690 schools in the district, development work has been undertaken in 239 schools as part of the first phase.”

“The aim of the Mana Basti Mana Baddi program is to create a pleasant environment for students in schools. As the first installment Rs 3,497 crore has been sanctioned for the development of 9123 schools,” the Minister said.

Srinivas Yadav added, “Under the Mana Basti Mana Baddi program the state government shall provide electricity, drinking water, suitable furniture for students and teachers, painting to the school buildings, necessary renovation, installation of green chalkboards, constructions of compound walls, toilets and other facilities for the schools across the state.”

“English medium classes shall also be introduced in the Government schools across the state from the current academic year,” the Minister informed.