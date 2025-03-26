‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ under BRS biggest scam: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM legislative party leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has alleged that the ‘Mana Ooru Mana Badi’ initiative under the BRS government is the biggest scam in Telangana’s history.

Speaking during discussions on budget allocations for education, Owaisi claimed that this program surpasses even the Kaleshwaram project in terms of corruption.

He described other scandals as “minor in comparison” and demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter by the Congress government.

Owaisi criticized the neglect of government schools, highlighting that 4,823 schools lack proper toilet facilities.

He further pointed out that over 2,000 girls’ schools are without toilets, causing significant inconvenience to students.

He questioned how the education system could be strengthened without adequate funding and demanded clarity on this issue from the government.

AIMIM demands total prohibition in Telangana

AIMIM floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi has called for the imposition of total prohibition in Telangana, criticizing the government for prioritizing liquor sales to generate revenue at the expense of public welfare.

Owaisi stated that the state’s aggressive push to increase liquor sales was devastating the lives of “every mother, daughter, wife, and sister.”

He urged the government to adopt the Gandhian policy of total prohibition.

Owaisi accuses pubs, bars of drug dealing

Owaisi accused pubs and bars of turning into hubs for drug dealing and expressed concern over the younger generation falling victim to substance abuse.

He also criticized the lack of government campaigns to raise awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. Highlighting the scale of liquor availability, he revealed that Telangana has approximately 2,260 liquor outlets, 1,330 bars and pubs, and over 8,300 toddy shops.

He also pointed out the widespread presence of illegal “belt shops.”

The AIMIM leader demanded a serious debate on the issue and questioned the relevance of the term “prohibition” in the state’s Excise and Prohibition department.

“If there is no prohibition, why retain the word in the department’s name?” he asked. Owaisi reiterated his party’s demand for total prohibition, stating that he was voicing this on behalf of all women in Telangana.