Manager arrested for Rs 7.5 lakh theft in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The manager of a steel shop in Elikatta was arrested by Shadnagar police on Monday, December 8, for allegedly stealing Rs 7.5 lakh from his own shop.

The shop owner, Raj Kumar, had registered a complaint on December 4 stating that the previous day, he had kept cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh in the shop’s cabin and handed over the key to his workers.

However, the next day the manager called him saying that the cash was missing, after which he approached the police.

After the investigation, the police arrested the manager Kamal Kishore Varma, who later confessed that he had obtained the cabin key through a worker named Bablu to commit the theft.

The entire cash amount was recovered from him.