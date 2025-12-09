Manager arrested for Rs 7.5 lakh theft in Hyderabad

The manager Kamal Kishore Varma later confessed that he had obtained the cabin key through a worker named Bablu to commit the theft.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th December 2025 10:18 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The manager of a steel shop in Elikatta was arrested by Shadnagar police on Monday, December 8, for allegedly stealing Rs 7.5 lakh from his own shop.

The shop owner, Raj Kumar, had registered a complaint on December 4 stating that the previous day, he had kept cash worth Rs 7.5 lakh in the shop’s cabin and handed over the key to his workers.

However, the next day the manager called him saying that the cash was missing, after which he approached the police.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

After the investigation, the police arrested the manager Kamal Kishore Varma, who later confessed that he had obtained the cabin key through a worker named Bablu to commit the theft.

The entire cash amount was recovered from him.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 9th December 2025 10:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button