Mancherial farmers protest at Bellampalli MLA camp office, tensions flare

Hyderabad: Farmers from Nennela Mandal in Mancherial district staged a dramatic protest on Sunday, July 13, in front of the Bellampalli MLA camp office, highlighting their ongoing struggle over land cultivation rights. The protestors, carrying bottles of insecticide and petrol, demanded that forest officials allow them to cultivate lands for which they possess legal titles.

Farmer attempts self-immolation

Tensions escalated when police intervened and confiscated the insecticide canisters from the farmers. In a desperate act, one farmer attempted to pour petrol on himself, threatening self-immolation after being denied access to the canister. Police at the scene managed to prevent any harm, stopping the suicide attempt.

The farmers alleged that despite holding valid land titles, forest officials have been obstructing their agricultural activities.

Following the intervention, the farmers were called to the Antharam camp office. The protest concluded after MLA Gaddam Vinod assured the agitating farmers that he would take up their issue with the district collector and work towards a resolution.