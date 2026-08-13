Mancherial man arrested for killing, burning father’s body

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, August 12, for strangling his father to death and burning the body in a mango orchard in Telangana’s Mancherial district last month, the police said.

The accused, Bheemini Uday, allegedly killed his father, Lakshman, on July 21 after years of harassment over his marriage, which his father had opposed.

He used to abuse him and his wife: Police

An official from the Bheemaram Police told Saisat.com that Uday was taken into custody after they pieced together the sequence of events, which began with a missing person’s complaint filed by Uday himself.

“Uday was arrested for murdering his father, who used to abuse him and his wife. He has been booked for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sent to judicial custody,” a police officer said.

Body recovered nine days later

Police said Uday strangled Lakshman before setting the body ablaze in a mango orchard in Bheemaram mandal. He then lodged a missing complaint with police, who launched a search that led them to the orchard, where the charred remains were recovered on July 30.

During interrogation, Uday confessed to the killing, telling police he had acted after being repeatedly harassed by his father over his decision to marry a woman of his choice.