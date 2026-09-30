Mancherial: No medical aid, man wheels mother to MLA’s home

According to reports, 55-year-old Bhukya Bujji of the Pulimadugu village in the Mandamarri mandal suffers from chronic kidney disease and is confined to a wheelchair for mobility.

Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published: |   Updated:
Mancherial: No medical aid, man wheels mother to MLA’s home
A screengrab of Raj Kumar with his mother outside the MLA residence on Wednesday, September 30.

Mancherial: A distraught son and a two-km trek to the local MLA’s residence with his wheelchair-bound mother. That is all it took to draw attention to the apathy the common man faces on a daily basis in Telangana.

According to reports, 55-year-old Bhukya Bujji of the Pulimadugu village in the Mandamarri mandal suffers from chronic kidney disease and is confined to a wheelchair for mobility.

Her son, Raj Kumar, took her to the Mancherial Government Hospital on Tuesday evening but allegedly received no medical treatment, prompting the now-viral action.

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He alleged that the hospital staff ignored his mother, kept her waiting in her wheelchair for over five hours without any treatment and did not offer her a bed.

Taking the matter into his own hands, Raj Kumar then pushed his mother’s wheelchair along the road for about two kilometres to the residence of local MLA Premsagar Rao.

The Resident Medical Officer (RMO) of the district hospital later spoke to the family, assuring them of treatment. Raj Kumar then returned to the hospital with his mother.

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