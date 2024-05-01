Maneka Gandhi files nomination from Sultanpur LS seat

Sultanpur: BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination papers from the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat here on Wednesday.

Gandhi took out a roadshow to reach the collectorate and filed her papers in front of District Election Officer Krittika Jyotsna.

NDA ally NISHAD Party president Dr Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal leader and cabinet minister Ashish Patel were with her at the time of the nomination filing.

After filing her nomination, Gandhi said she will do more work in the next five years than was done in the last five.

She said she wants to provide more houses to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana here.

“We have to take this region ahead. The people living in the area must get all facilities – this has always been my effort and will be in future as well,” she said.

On the opposition’s allegation that the BJP, if voted back to power, will take away the reservation by changing the Constitution, she said no one can end quota.

She refused to comment on speculation that her son may contest from Rae Bareli, a Congress bastion for long.

Gandhi is seeking a second term from Sultanpur while her son Varun Gandhi has been denied a ticket from Pilibhit .

She will be challenged by Congress-backed SP candidate Ram Bhuwal Nishad and BSP’s Udraj Verma.

Polling in Sultanpur will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.