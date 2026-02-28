Mangalhat: Victim’s jail connection to rival gang cost him his life, 5 held

Hyderabad: Five gang members were arrested on Friday, February 27, for the murder of Rushab Agarwal in Mangalhat two days earlier, who was killed because the prime accused suspected he had been sent by a rival gang to eliminate him.

The suspicion was triggered by a chance conversation. Rushab had recently been introduced to Munna Singh, a real estate businessman and the prime accused, through Laddu Singh. During one of their conversations, Rushab told Munna that he had been in Cherlapally Central Prison, where he had shared time with a member of a gang that was a rival of Munna’s stepfather.

Munna grew convinced that Rushab had been sent to kill him. He then had Rushab lured to a meeting, kidnapped and tortured for information about the rival gang, ending in Rushab’s death.

Victim brutally assaulted

Munna asked Laddu to call Rushab for the meeting. When Rushab arrived, Munna, along with accomplices Aminesh, Kunal Singh and Mamu, who are now absconding, assaulted him and pressed him for information. The group then bundled Rushab into an auto and took him to a Ganesh idol-making unit at Aramghar, where Pranay, Uday Kiran, Om Prakash and others joined in, assaulting him with hands, legs and blunt objects.

Rushab died on the spot from severe internal injuries. The accused moved the body to a nearby location before fleeing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Golconda Zone, B Krishan Goud, who addressed a press conference on the case, confirmed the sequence of events.

The five arrested have been identified as Munna Singh, 31, a real estate business owner and resident of Lower Dhoolpet, who also has a prior extortion case against him; Laddu Singh, 30, a private employee, Maddur Pranay Kumar, 30, a real estate business owner and resident of Tolichowki, Thippani Uday Kiran, 20, a driving instructor and resident of Tolichowki, and Kushangal Om Prakash, 20, a labourer and resident of Tolichowki.

Police seized three mobile phones and two two-wheelers from them.

The Mangalhat police have registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All five have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.