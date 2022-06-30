Manipur: 7 buried alive in massive landslide in Noney dist; rescue on

New Delhi: At least seven persons were killed and 13 others injured, after a massive landslide struck near a railway construction camp in Manipur’s Noney district, officials said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said rescue operations are underway with National Disaster Response Force personnel at the site of the incident which took place on Wednesday at midnight when the landslide hit the construction camp.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam-Imphal new line project.

“Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers and rescue operations is in progress,” the NF Railway CPRO said.

So far, 19 people have been rescued and are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit. Evacuation of critically injured is in progress but bad weather and fresh landslides are hampering rescue operations, the CPRO said.

Shah also spoke to Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said that two more teams of NDRF are on their way to Tupul.

“Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh and @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul,” Shah tweeted.

Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2022

The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

According to an official statement, full-scale rescue operations are in progress by columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles.

“The available engineer plant equipment on site has been pressed into the rescue efforts,” officials said. The injured individuals are being treated at Noney Army Medical unit.

“Evacuation of the critically injured personnel is in progress. The flow of Ijai river has been affected due to the landslide,” said officials.

Meanwhile, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has convened an emergency meeting to monitor the situation.