Manipur: Civil society shutdown over NRC demand paralyses life

A 24-hour shutdown called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (CJFD), demanding the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census, paralysed normal life across the Imphal Valley, with shops, markets and educational institutions remaining closed and roads largely deserted.

The Union government on Monday deferred the Census-2027 exercise in Manipur, amid continuing protests and demands by various organisations for the updation of the NRC before the conduct of the Census in the state. The census exercise was scheduled to begin in the state from Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh and Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh separately urged the CSOs to call off the shutdown as it affected the common people and students.

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Market establishments and business centres remained closed, and streets wore a deserted look in five Imphal valley region comprising five districts — Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts.

Most government offices and educational institutions also remained closed while public transport remained off the road in the Imphal valley region. In some places the CJFD activists put up wooden equipments and bamboo poles in the middle of roads to block traffic movement.

The CJFD in a statement said that it will continue with its general strike despite the state government informing them that the census exercise has been deferred in the state as there has been no official notification on it. On Monday, the Chief Minister’s Office had informed that the census has been deferred in the state following a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was attended by the Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Minister, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, along with other senior officials. Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, strongly opposed the updation of the NRC before the Census operations 2027.

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KZC Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong on Tuesday said that there is no provision in the Constitution to conduct an NRC in a particular state. “The NRC is a national exercise. The Assam NRC was undertaken pursuant to the Assam Accord of 1985. Therefore, any attempt to conduct an NRC exclusively in Manipur is not only discriminatory but also is unconstitutional,” he said.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh also appreciated the efforts of the leaders of 14 civil society organisations (CSOs) and the delegation of BJP MLAs, who had recently campaigned in New Delhi for the implementation of the NRC in Manipur.

Several district administrations in the Imphal Valley region of Manipur have either deferred or cancelled the training programmes for enumerators and supervisors under Census-2027 amid protests demanding the updation of the NRC. Amid the protests, the Chief Minister had told a student delegation that the issue would be discussed in the ensuing Assembly session beginning September 2.

The CJFD organised massive agitations mainly in the Imphal Valley region from midnight on August 17, demanding updation of the NRC in Manipur before Census-2027. The Education Department even closed all educational institutions in the state for three days from August 20, citing the “prevailing law and order situation”.