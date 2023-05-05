Manipur effect: Kukis, Meiteis clash in Shillong, 16 held

Senior police officials warned both the communities of stringent actions against those try to vitiate the peace in the city.

Shillong: In a spillover of the ethnic violence in Manipur, members of Kuki and Meitei communities clashed in the Meghalaya capital and police have arrested 16 people in connection with the incident, officials said on Friday.

Police said that the clashes occurred at Nongrim Hills near the Mizo Morden School on Thursday evening, and a police team immediately rushed to the area and apprehended 16 persons of both the two communities.

