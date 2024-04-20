Manipur: EVMs destroyed, firing & bogus voting on poll day; 3 arrested

Imphal: Several incidents of violence were reported as Manipur went to polls on Friday, April 20. Incidents of firing at a polling booth, destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and bogus voting were reported. Four people were reportedly injured in the firing incidents.

In Khaidem, Imphal West, visuals show people breaking an EVM due to allegations of proxy voting by an armed group for around 100 individuals. A Bimol Akoijam, the Inner Manipur Congress candidate, intervened at the polling booth.

68 per cent turnout was recorded when voting ended at 4 pm in 2 Lok Sabha constituencies – Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur on Friday.

In 4-5 Inner Manipur booths, there were allegations and counter-allegations that people were being prevented from casting their votes. In Sungu a person was allegedly thrashed by BJP leaders and prevented from casting his vote. Some men also reportedly stopped people from leaving residential areas to vote.

There were also reports that Meitie activists prevented and threatened people against voting.

EVMs were destroyed at various polling stations across Imphal, including Bamon Kampu in Kshetrigao assembly constituency, Sekmaijin Khunao Mamang in Kakching, Thongju assembly constituency in Imphal East, Iroishemba Mamang Leikai and Uripok assembly constituency in Imphal West, Khongman Zone-V in Thongju assembly constituency, and S Ibobi Primary School in Khurai Thongam Leikai under Khurai assembly constituency in Imphal East, reported NDTV.

Two individuals, K Johnson and Sorokhaibam Sunil, were assaulted at the Arapati Maning polling station under the Keirao assembly constituency in Imphal East and were taken to Amina Hospital in Lilong for medical attention.

In a separate incident, a group of unidentified people arrived in a white Fortuner SUV and fired a few rounds at people in the Moirang Kampu Primary School polling station. One person, Koisnam Sanayaima, was hit by a bullet and sustained injuries.

At the Wangoo polling station in Kakching, unidentified individuals opened fire, causing panic among the voters.

Similarly, unidentified people fired nearly 30 rounds at the Thamnapokpi polling station under the Moirang assembly constituency in Bishnupur.

Police arrest 3 for firing at poll booth in Manipur

Manipur Police arrested three persons who were involved in a firing incident near a polling station in Imphal East district, an officer said.

The three arrested persons were involved in the firing incident at Moirangkampu Sajeb in Imphal East district in which a man was injured on Friday, the officer said.

The three had fled from the spot in a four-wheeler after the firing incident and were arrested on Friday evening less than 5 km away from the incident site.

One .32 pistol with ammunition and Rs 1 5 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

A case has been filed and an investigation is on, the officer added.