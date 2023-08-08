Manipur Guv requests counterparts to ensure security of state’s students

Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey requested all Governors and Lt Governors of all states and UJnion Territories to ensure safety and security of the state’s students pursuing studies in their respective states, Raj Bhavan officials said on Tuesday.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the Governor is deeply concerned about those students who are pursuing their higher studies and professional courses in different parts of the country since the ethnic violence that broke out in the state on May 3.

In her letter to all her counterparts, she had earlier requested them to ensure the academic pursuits of students from Manipur are not affected or disturbed.

“… all the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators reciprocated that necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of those students and their academic pursuits are not affected. Manipur Governor has expressed her gratitude to all the Governors, Lieutenant Governors and administrators for the invaluable cooperation extended to the students of Manipur at this critical juncture,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.

It said that Governors of Tamil Nadu and Nagaland assured to extend the requisite assistance to those students in Tamil Nadu (20 students) and Nagaland (238 students) whenever necessity arises.

“Governor strongly believes that all concerned would keep continuing to extend their help till the situation is completely normalised. Further, she also believes that whenever necessity arises, those students can approach the respective Governor’s Secretariats for help which they would certainly comply with,” the statement said.