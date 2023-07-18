Manipur: IGP’s car torched, 19 women injured in clash with RAF

Imphal: A mob set ablaze the vehicle of an IPS officer in Kwakeithel area in Imphal West on Tuesday, while in an another incident, at least 19 women were injured during a clash with the Rapid Action Force in the same district, police said.

The mob set on fire the vehicle of Inspector General of Police, Zone II, K. Kabib when he was traveling towards Imphal on Tiddim Road accompanied by his escort team. During the incident, one police personnel was injured by a stray bullet that emerged from inside the burning vehicle, hitting his leg. However, the senior police officer remained unhurt.

Security forces used tear gas shells to disperse the mob and later arrested 30 attackers.

In the other incident, the women and the RAF personnel were engaged in a clash after the women participated in a sit-in protest demanding restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Holding the national flag, nine individuals representing families, whose members were killed in the Khamenlok incident earlier, also joined in the sit-in protest.

Police prevented the protestors when they tried to move from Singjamei Bazaar towards the Chief Minister’s secretariat located in Babupara.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Tuesday in a high level meeting reviewed the law and order situation in the state. Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh and senior police officials were present in the meeting held at CM’s secretariat.

The state government is taking up all possible measures to ensure normalcy is returned in the state, the Chief Minister later tweeted.

A police statement, however, said that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing, arson and congregation of unruly mobs during the last 24 hours. The security forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts and three arms and six various types of ammunition were recovered from Imphal East. One illegal bunker was also dismantled.