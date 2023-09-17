Manipur joins nationwide launch of PM Vishwakarma Scheme

Imphal: Manipur on Sunday joined the nationwide launch of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme in the presence of Union Minister Nityananda Rai and Chief Minister N Biren Singh here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Rs 13,000-crore PM Vishwakarma Yojana (scheme) for traditional artisans and craftsmen in Delhi.

He also unveiled 18 customised stamp sheets covering the 18 traditional trades whose workers are covered under the scheme, along with a toolkit e-booklet on the occasion of the launch of the Vishwakarma scheme.

Speaking at a function, Rai said the prime minister has always been giving priority to the Northeastern states when it comes to development.

“The scheme has been started covering 18 traditional crafts including carpentry, boat-making, blacksmith, weaving, etc” and that “it will facilitate the development of small-scale craftsmen across the country, who will assist in achieving the goal of self-reliance,” the Union minister of state for home said.

Chief Minister Biren Singh said, “The scheme will be fully funded by the Union government. It is a significant step towards empowering our skilled artisans and craftsmen. Under the scheme, the Vishwakarmas will be registered free of charge.”

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, Singh said, “The scheme will provide an opportunity to the talented artisans to showcase their skills and help in the country’s economic growth.”

The goal of the Vishwakarma scheme is to enhance the accessibility and quality of products and services offered by traditional artisans and craftsmen.

The scheme offers collateral-free enterprise development loans of Rs 1 lakh (first tranche for 18 months repayment) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche for 30 months repayment).