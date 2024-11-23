Manipur: Mobile internet suspension extended till Nov 25 in seven districts

Imphal: The Manipur government extended for two more days the suspension of mobile internet and data services in seven districts as a precautionary measure, officials said on Saturday, November 23.

The seven districts which include both the valley and hills are Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur. The suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts will be in effect until 5:15 pm on November 25.

Officials of the Home Department said that though no incident was reported from any of the seven districts, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days.

The commissioner of Home, N Ashok Kumar in his order said “There is some apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation.”

Also Read Manipur: Mobile internet suspension extended for 3 days in 7 districts

Protests erupt after discovery of 6 bodies in Manipur

Protests erupted after the discovery of six bodies believed to be those of individuals who went missing in Jiribam district on November 7. The protesters, primarily women, targeted the homes of several MLAs in Imphal, set tyres on fire, and blocked roads. They demanded action against “Kuki insurgents,” who are allegedly responsible for the abduction and killing of the six individuals.

The Meitei community has expressed outrage, accusing the state government and security forces of failing to rescue the abducted victims. The six victims, a family of six including three women and three children (one as young as eight months), went missing during a gunfight between the CRPF and Manipur police following an attack on a CRPF camp and a police station sheltering displaced Meiteis.

In contrast, Kuki-Zo organizations claimed that those killed were “village volunteers” from the Hmar community, not militants. They said the volunteers were defending their villages against potential Meitei attacks when they were shot by the CRPF and police.