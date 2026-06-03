Manipur: Naga, Kukis intensify agitations over hostage crisis

Amid the continuing impasse over the release of hostages from the Naga and Kuki communities, both Naga and Kuki organisations have intensified their agitations, demanding the safe release of those still being held captive, officials said on Tuesday.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, at the last minute, deferred its proposed move to facilitate the release of 14 Kuki hostages, insisting that six Naga civilians allegedly held captive by Kuki groups must first be released.

In one of the strongest statements issued since the abduction of six Naga civilians during the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Khanuithot-Khon, a Naga youth organisation, launched a sharp attack against any move to release detained Kuki individuals without first securing verifiable proof of life and ensuring the safe return of the missing Naga civilians.

In a direct warning to the leadership of the UNC, the organisation said that any adverse consequences arising from decisions taken without transparency, safeguards or public accountability would rest squarely on those who authorised or facilitated such decisions.

The statement issued by Khanuithot-Khon emphasised that the Naga public has an absolute right to know the details of any negotiations or agreements concerning the missing civilians. It insisted that no process should move forward in secrecy while the affected families continue to suffer in uncertainty.

Beyond the hostage issue, Khanuithot-Khon also called for a clear separation between civil leadership and operational security matters, urging that all decisions be guided by accountability and public confidence. Meanwhile, Central and state security forces on Tuesday continued extensive joint search operations across Manipur’s Kangpokpi, Senapati and adjoining districts to rescue 20 members of the Naga and Kuki communities, who are still being held hostage by armed groups.

A police official earlier said that at least 50 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities were allegedly held hostage by different armed groups in Kuki-Zo inhabited Kangpokpi district and Naga-dominated Senapati district following the violent incidents of May 13, in which three church leaders were killed and four others injured in Kangpokpi district.

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According to the official, around 30 people from both communities were released on May 14 and 15 following sustained efforts by the authorities, community leaders and several civil society organisations (CSOs).

Normal life remained severely affected across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, particularly in Kangpokpi district, after the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) enforced a total shutdown from midnight of May 13 following the killing of three Baptist church leaders and injuries to four others in the hill district. The KIM is one of the apex organisations representing the Kuki tribal community.

Tension continued to prevail in the hill districts as both the Naga and Kuki-Zo communities have been separately agitating over the recent violence, particularly following the brutal killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and injuries to four others in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

Meanwhile, Manipur government’s Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar, in a letter addressed to UNC President N.G. Lorho, said that in order to ensure an independent, transparent and expeditious investigation, the hostage case involving the missing persons has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“As regards action against those involved in the abduction of civilians, the ongoing investigation through the NIA will identify all persons responsible. Anyone found involved shall be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, irrespective of affiliation or status. Efforts by security forces and investigating agencies to identify and apprehend the culprits are continuing,” the Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) said in the letter.

He said that the Manipur government remains committed to protecting all citizens, strengthening security in vulnerable areas and maintaining peace and harmony among all communities. The official also appealed to all concerned stakeholders to facilitate the safe release of the remaining hostages and help remove any form of economic blockade in the larger public interest.