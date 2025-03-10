Manipur: Situation calm in tribal areas, no fresh incidents reported

New Delhi: The situation in Kuki-Zo tribal inhabited areas in Manipur remained tense but calm on Monday and no untoward incident was reported from the tribal-dominated areas after Saturday’s clashes with the security forces, officials said.

On Saturday, at least 43 people, including 27 security personnel, were injured and a protester killed during the clashes in Kangpokpi and a few other districts as the Kuki-Zo tribal organisations protested against the resumption of the bus services between Imphal and the hill districts to alleviate public inconvenience and as an initiative to bring back normalcy in the state.

In Delhi, as Manipur has now under the President’s Rule since February 13, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented in the Lok Sabha the state budget for 2025-26, proposing an expenditure of Rs 35,104 crore, up from the revised estimates of Rs 32,657 crore in the current financial year (2024-25).

A police official in Imphal said that a large contingent of security forces, comprising both Army, Central and state forces, have been deployed in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl and Jiribam districts.

Top police officials are monitoring the situation, the official said, adding that no untoward incident was reported so far from any of the trouble-torn districts.

Normal life was affected in Kuki-Zo areas of Manipur for the second day on Monday due to the indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the tribals, to protest the resumption of the bus services between state capital Imphal and the hill districts and the police action in the tribal areas.

However, police officials said that the shutdown badly affected normal life in Kangpokpi district and partially affected the other Kuki-Zo-dominated districts. Tribal leaders claimed that the indefinite shutdown was total and successful in Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Pherzawl districts.

“The COTU (Committee on Tribal Unity) leaders on Monday held an inconclusive meeting with the government officials about the withdrawal of the indefinite shut down,” a tribal leader told IANS over phone.

The COTU, which is a constituent of KZC, has been demanding the transfer of the Superintendent of Police of Kangpokpi district, the cancellation of bus services and a government apology over the killing of Lalgouthang Singsit according to customary law.

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday inaugurated a newly developed Mahseer Hatchery and Freshwater Ichthyology and Sustainable Aquaculture Laboratory at the Department of Zoology, Manipur University in Imphal.

The laboratory has been jointly developed by ICAR-Central Institute of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal of Uttarakhand and Manipur University. While addressing the inaugural function, the Governor said that fish has always been an integral part of our culture and strengthening the fisheries sector is crucial for Manipur’s economic growth.

He said that Manipur has abundant water bodies such as ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs and hence has immense potential to develop a prosperous fisheries industry.

Bhalla said that the Union government has introduced several schemes to support fisheries development, such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana and this initiative aims to foster growth in the fisheries sector aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He appealed to the people to take advantage of these opportunities.