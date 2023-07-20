Manipur video: Modi govt turning democracy into ‘mobocracy’, says Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre after a May 4 video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the Narendra Modi government of turning democracy into “mobocracy”.

He said that “humanity has died in Manipur” and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about the ethnic violence-hit state in Parliament and tell the nation what happened.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament starts on Thursday.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “Modi government and the BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.

“Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your dual incompetence — both at the Centre and the state,” he tweeted.

The Congress chief accused PM Modi of having “abdicated” his constitutional responsibility and said, “In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur.”

Slamming the government, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it has been 78 days since a full-scale ethnic violence broke out in Manipur and 77 days since the ghastly incident where two women were stripped, paraded and allegedly raped.

It has been 63 days since an FIR was filed against unknown persons and the culprits are still at large, he said.

“The rest of India had little clue that such a horrific incident occurred due to the ongoing Internet ban in Manipur. But it’s absolutely inexcusable that the Women and Child Development Minister (Smriti Irani) waited for 76 days to speak to the Manipur CM or even issue a statement,” Ramesh said in his long Twitter post.

“Was the Union government, the home minister or the prime minister not aware of this? When will the Modi government stop acting like all is well?” he said.

The Congress leader asked when will the Manipur chief minister be replaced. He also sought to know how many more such incidents have been suppressed.

“As the Monsoon Session (of Parliament) starts today, INDIA will demand answers. Break your silence prime minister!” the Congress leader said.

On Wednesday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said “INDIA (opposition coalition) will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked” in the northeastern state.

Gandhi’s remarks came after the video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

“We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Manipur situation where violence since May 3 has led to several deaths.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the government was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, but termed a “caveat for disruption” the opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.