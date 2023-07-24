Manipur video: Social media posts allege RSS functionary’s involvement; FIR registered

The picture was posted by some people on social media platforms

Imphal: The Manipur Police on Sunday night registered an FIR against unidentified people for circulating a picture of an RSS functionary and his son and alleging that they were directly involved in parading two women naked on May 4.

The picture was posted by some people on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement, the Manipur Police said that its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received “a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded in various social media platforms.”

“A case is taken up at CCPS for spreading false news with intent to cause injury, damage to his reputation and create serious breach of law and order,” the statement added.

Police said that attempts were being made to identify and arrest the culprits.

A video of the two women being paraded naked by members of a different community surfaced last week, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3, in which more than 160 people have lost their lives.

