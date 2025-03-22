Manipur violence: Difficult phase to be over soon, assures SC judge

Churachandpur/Imphal: Supreme Court judge, Justice B R Gavai, on Saturday expressed hope that the “current difficult phase” in ethnic strife-torn Manipur will be over soon with the assistance of the executive, legislature and judiciary and the state will prosper like the rest of the country.

Justice Gavai, who led a delegation of apex court judges that visited Manipur, called upon the people of the northeastern state to work together to restore peace and harmony.

Justice Gavai, along with Supreme Court judges Vikram Nath, M M Sundresh and K V Vishwanathan, visited a relief camp in Churachandpur district and met internally displaced persons (IDPs), officials said.

The delegation also virtually inaugurated a legal services camp, a medical camp and a legal aid clinic from the Mini Secretariat at Lamka in the district, they said.

Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, Justice D Krishnakumar, and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshilu were also present.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh, who was part of the delegation of the Supreme Court judges and belongs to the Meitei community, however, did not visit Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, amid objections from a lawyers’ body there, officials said, adding that Justice Singh culminated his journey in Bishnupur district.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Gavai said, “Our country is a true example of unity in diversity. India is home for all of us. We know that you all are going through a difficult phase but with the assistance of everyone, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary, this phase will be over in a short period.”

“Our Constitution is a great document. When we compare our country to our neighbouring countries, we realise our Constitution has kept us strong and united. Have belief in the Constitution… one day, peace will return to Manipur and the state will prosper like the rest of the country,” he added.

For a just society, the principles of accessibility to justice, healthcare and opportunities that empower individuals are very important. Legal aid services will play a crucial role in ensuring displaced individuals get their rightful entitlement, be it on matters of identity of documentation, property rights or compensation claims, he said, adding that 265 legal aid clinics are functional in the state.

“Legal aid clinics set up within the displaced community will offer free legal assistance, empowering people to seek justice and protect their rights. I urge all displaced individuals to take advantage of these services,” Justice Gavai added.

He said that 109 medical camps have been set up across the state to provide basic healthcare services.

Justice Gavai also stressed the need for readmission of students who had to drop out of school due to the conflict.

At the function, several health officials were facilitated by the judges, while ‘Sanad’ was distributed among 41 newly enrolled advocates and stationery among IDP students.

Earlier in the day, the top court delegation was accorded a warm welcome by the lawyer fraternity of the state at Imphal airport, from where they went to Churachandpur on a helicopter. Justice Singh, however, went to Bishnupur district from Imphal by road. On their way back to the state capital, the remaining judges came down to Bishnupur.

Speaking to reporters at Moirang in Bishnupur district, Justice Singh said, “The Supreme Court judges’ visit will provide a healing touch and give hope to the violence-affected people.”

“We should not live in the past, pain or tragedy that has taken place. We must look forward to a brighter future where we all can live together. It may take time, but we must be hopeful and remain positive,” he added.

Responding to media queries about him not being able to visit Churachandpur, Justice Singh said, “We have come to preserve peace. We must realise the situation. We must not do anything that may derail or provoke any section, because we seek peaceful coexistence. I have no regrets. In due course, I will be able to visit Churachandpur.”

The All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) had urged its Churachandpur district counterpart to withdraw its directive preventing a Meitei judge of the Supreme Court from visiting the Kuki-Zo-dominated area.

In Bishnupur district, the judges visited a relief camp at Moirang College and distributed relief materials among the inmates. They also went to the Indian National Army memorial, and took a boat ride on Loktak Lake.

Justice Viswanathan said, “From what we observed, peace is already on course and we are in for a very bright and peaceful future.”

Justice M M Sundresh said, “Like other parts of India, Manipur will make the country proud. I hope peace returns.”

The delegation will attend an event at Manipur High Court on Sunday and leave Imphal around 4 pm.

The Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, meanwhile, urged Justice Gavai to ensure legal protection of villages belonging to the community and resettlement of IDPs in the Kuki-dominated district.

On the other hand, Relief Committee Manipur, another body representing the IDPs, called for allowing free movement across the state. Both the bodies submitted memorandums to Justice Gavai in Moirang.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.