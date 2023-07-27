Manipur violence: Indian Americans Forum conducts solidarity meeting

Indian Americans Forum (IAF) conducted a virtual global solidarity meeting over Manipur Violence with NRIs around the world.

As part of the webinar by IAF whose members are from around the globe and conduct public opinion-building programs and current affairs, Supriya Shrinate AICC spokesperson spoke as key note speaker and condemn the Government of India and prime minister Modi to immediately come in the parliament and take all the nation in confidence and take stern measures to immediately establish law and order.

She also demanded Prime Minister and BJP party to sack Manipur Chief Minister and impose president Rule in Manipur so people of the state feels safe and their lives and property are protected.

Going through the sequence of this heinous act of Manipur violence and recent incidents she expressed the anger on prime minister statement outside parliament which was purely political and unlike prime minister who is elected by the whole of India and cited the statement of the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh after Nirbhaya incident.

Continuous silence of media was alarming and reflect how the fourth pillar failed to effectively carry its duty. Supriya Shrinate expressed concern about the continuous horror and reports of chaos.

Days before the horrific video came to light, Manipur was going through violence and Prime Minister continuously stayed silent. When he spoke he tried to draw parallels with non-BJP government which Supriya Shrinate said is unlike of his office.

At the time of crisis like this PM tried to deflect it with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Supriya said these crimes is shame on humanity and if PM cannot speak and start drawing parallels then he should know that it’s about women everywhere not about any state.

Supriya Shrinate also criticized the role of NCW, NHRC which are allegedly ineffective under this government.

The session was presided by Dr Jameel President of IAF. Responding to series of questions by Dr Jameel, she said that President rule in Manipur is the need of the hour.

To the other question about judiciary, she responded that judiciary responded but it should have taken this matter earlier.

On Uniform Civil Code, she said that the government has always played a water test approach on the issue and no one should not fall trap into their gimmicks.

Panelist who attended and spoke on the issue of Manipur were Dr Taslim Rahmani president MPCI, Fr Cedric Prakash Human Rights activist, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan Managing Editor Siasat Daily who all expressed solidarity and condemn the violence going on in Manipur and demanded legal action against culprits.

IAF Team members Maria Arifuddin Vice President, Firdous Hussain General secretary, Jalal Hyder UK, Abdul Azeem Kuwait, Basavaraj Sankin Spain, Mohammed Habeeb Ali Khan India attended the program.