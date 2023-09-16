Manish Malhotra at his lavish store in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: Popular celebrity fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, was spotted at his luxurious store here on Saturday as welcomed Tollywood‘s soon-to-be-married couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The couple, who engaged in June, is preparing for their wedding in Italy scheduled for November.

The celebrated designer is personally overseeing the design of their wedding outfits.

During their visit to Manish Malhotra’s upscale store in Jubilee Hills Road No.45, the couple was warmly greeted by the designer himself. The soon-to-be bride and groom are set to wear custom-designed ensembles by Manish Malhotra for their special day.

Varun Tej exchanged rings with his longtime girlfriend Lavanya Tripathi in a star-studded ceremony in Hyderabad. They first met on the sets of their film Mister (2016) and started off as friends until love blossomed between the two. They also shared screen space in another film titled Antariksham 9000 KMPH (2018).

Chiranjeevi and his wife with Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi (Twitter)

According to reports, Varun and Lavanya will tie the knot in a an intimate ceremony away from all the media glare in the second week of November. Who’s who of the Telugu film industry including Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, Allu Aravind, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, among others are expected to attend the wedding.