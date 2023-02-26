Manish Sisodia arrest: RAF deployed outside CBI’s HQ in Delhi

New Delhi: Security has been up outside and around the areas near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in the national capital after the probe agency on Sunday arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam matter following a day-long questioning, an official said.

According to an official, Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed outside the CBI office to maintain the law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has also deployed additional force to prevent untoward incidents.

Also Read Excise policy scam: CBI arrests Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI after eight hours of questioning.

Earlier on Sunday, Section 144 was imposed in and around the areas near the CBI headquarters to prevent gatherings.

The police had said that it was being done to stop AAP workers from moving closer to the CBI office.