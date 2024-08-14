Manish Sisodia’s ‘padyatra’ postponed

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday postponed senior leader Manish Sisodia’s ‘padyatra’ to August 16 following a Delhi Police advice against holding it on the eve of Independence Day due to security reasons.

AAP leader and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference here they found the Delhi Police advice genuine.

“The padyatra of Manish Sisodia was supposed to begin from today at 5 pm. Delhi Police suggested we postpone it owing to security reasons since it is the eve of Independence Day. We found their advice genuine and decided to postpone it to August 16. We did not want a confrontation on the occasion,” he added.

Bharadwaj said it is probably a “nature’s” plan that the padyatra will now be beginning from August 16, which happens to be Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s birthday.

“According to Hindi calendar, his birthday is on Janmashtami but according to English calendar, it falls on August 16. Whatever happens happens for good. Maybe it was nature’s plan that the padyatra begins on Kejriwal’s birthday,” he added.

He said the ‘padyatra’ will cover all areas of Delhi.