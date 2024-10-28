Manisha Koirala recalls her isolating and challenging journey with cancer

Mumbai: Actress Manisha Koirala, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, recently opened up about her challenging journey with cancer.

In her candid reflections, the actress, who received warm wishes from HRH The Princess of Wales, shared the emotional and physical struggles she faced during this isolating period in her life. During her recent trip to the UK, Manisha visited the London offices of a cancer charity, where she met with cancer patients and gained insights into the charity’s efforts in supporting those impacted by ovarian cancer.

The actress said, "I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer. Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others".

Further, the actress talked about the letter she received from the Princess of Wales. She stated, “I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health”.

Manisha, who has been very vocal about her cancer journey, sought treatment in New York and recovered in 2014.

In terms of work, Manisha Koirala made her acting comeback this year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, where she played the role of Mallikajaan.

The period drama marked Koirala’s reunion with Bhansali 28 years after their collaboration on the film ‘Khamoshi: The Musical.’ Prior to this, she also featured in the Netflix production ‘Lust Stories’ and portrayed Nargis in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film ‘Sanju.’