Mannat turns quiet: Shah Rukh Khan’s move impacts local businesses

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, is undergoing a major renovation, causing the superstar and his family to shift temporarily. But don’t worry—this move is only for about three years. Known for its grandeur and sentimental value, Mannat isn’t just SRK’s home—it’s a symbol of his journey, and easily one of the most photographed places in India after the Taj Mahal and Gateway of India.

The Khans’ New Address

During this renovation phase, SRK, along with wife Gauri and daughter Suhana, has moved into a posh apartment at Puja Casa in Pali Hill, Bandra. The family has leased four plush floors (1st, 2nd, 7th, and 8th) of the building for Rs. 24.15 lakh per month. The apartment belongs to producer Vashu Bhagnani’s children, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Impact on Local Vendors

SRK’s temporary exit has deeply affected the local economy around Mannat. Vendors who rely on fan footfall are struggling.

“Bahut farak pada hai. Ab Shah Rukh rehte bhi nahi hai aur yeh public ko pata chala gaya hai toh public kum aa rahi hai (It makes a big difference. Shah Rukh doesn’t live here anymore, and the public has found out, fewer people are coming),” an ice-cream seller said when asked about the business and footfall.

Another vendor said, “Bahut farak pada hai…. Phele, public aata tha aur rukta bhi tha… Ab jaise hi unko pata chala hai ke woh nahi rehte toh aana kum ho gaya hai. Aur jo log aate hai, jab unko pata chalta hai ke SRK nahi rehte ab, woh log auto and taxi ko turn kara lete hain (There’s a huge difference. Earlier, people would come and stay for a while. But now that they’ve found out he doesn’t live here, fewer people are coming. And even those who do come, when they find out SRK doesn’t live here anymore, they often turn their autos and taxis around and leave)”.

The vendor adds, “Shah Rukh hai toh Mannat hai, nahi toh yeh kuch bhi nahi hai (When Shah Rukh is there, Mannat is something special, but without him, it’s nothing).”

Mannat: More Than Just a House

Mannat is priceless to SRK, both emotionally and financially. Valued at around Rs. 200 crores, it has been his dream since 1997 and finally became his in 2001. He renamed it Mannat in 2005, and it’s been a fan pilgrimage site ever since.

What’s Next for SRK?

While Mannat gets a new look, SRK is also busy professionally. He’s set to star alongside Suhana Khan in the upcoming movie King, one of the most awaited releases in Bollywood.