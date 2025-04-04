Mumbai: Bollywood legend Manoj Kumar, also known as ‘Bharat Kumar’, passed away at the age of 87. He died on April 4, 2025, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He had been sick for a long time and had heart problems. His death marks the end of a golden chapter in Indian cinema.

The Actor Who Loved India

Manoj Kumar was born as Harikishan Giri Goswami, but the world knew him by his screen name. He became famous for movies that showed love for the country. Films like ‘Upkar’, ‘Purab Aur Paschim’, ‘Shaheed’, and ‘Kranti’ made him a household name. People loved him so much, they started calling him ‘Bharat Kumar’.

Manoj Kumar Net Worth

According to reports, Manoj Kumar left behind a massive net worth of Rs. 170 crore. He earned this through his successful film career and property investments. He owned a big building called Goswami Tower. He won many awards, including the Padma Shri in 1992 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015.

Manoj Kumar Film Career

Manoj Kumar began his career with small roles in the late 1950s. He became popular after movies like ‘Hariyali Aur Raasta’ and ‘Woh Kaun Thi?’. He didn’t just act—he also directed hit films. His style of acting and storytelling won many hearts.

Manoj Kumar will always be remembered for his love for India and the powerful messages in his films. His special way of acting, like covering part of his face with his hand, became his signature. Bollywood and his fans will miss him deeply.