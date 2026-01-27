Man’s body found hanging from tree in UP village

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 27th January 2026 3:33 pm IST
Suicide noose
Suicide noose (Representative Image)

Ballia: The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Tuesday, January 27, police said.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said that on receiving information, police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Vivek Patel (25), a resident of Ibrahim Patti village.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

He added that Vivek was said to be in a relationship with a woman whose marriage had taken place elsewhere about six months ago.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 27th January 2026 3:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button