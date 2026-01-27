Man’s body found hanging from tree in UP village

Ballia: The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a village here on Tuesday, January 27, police said.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta said that on receiving information, police rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Vivek Patel (25), a resident of Ibrahim Patti village.

The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests it to be a case of suicide. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

He added that Vivek was said to be in a relationship with a woman whose marriage had taken place elsewhere about six months ago.