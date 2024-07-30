Manu-Sarabjot pair wins second bronze for India in Olympics

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 30th July 2024 2:02 pm IST
Manu-Sarabjot pair wins second bronze for India in Olympics
Manu Bhaker with Sarabjot Singh

Chateauroux: Manu Bhaker was composure personified while Sarabjot Singh played an ideal foil as the pair won the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze defeating South Korea to script history at the Olympics here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair defeated the Koreans 16-10 to earn the country its second medal at the quadrennial showpiece, and in the process made Bhaker the first Indian post independence to bag two medals in a single edition of the Games.

Also Read
Olympic Games: Manu Bhaker displays fierce determination, makes India proud

She had earlier bagged the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the same venue.

MS Education Academy

British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 30th July 2024 2:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button