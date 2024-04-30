Manufacturing licence of 10 Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy products suspended

The firm did not provide the information sought from it regarding the products and the explanation offered by it in its defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order.

Dehradun: The manufacturing licence of 10 Patanjali’s Divya Pharmacy products has been suspended, according to an order issued by the Uttarakhand drug licensing authority.

The order was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products by the firm in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

Divya Pharmacy products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, according to the order.

