Manushi Chhillar’s romantic video with rumoured boyfriend goes viral

Mumbai: Manushi Chhillar and Veer Pahariya have recently been the talk of the town, with rumors of a budding romance between the two. The speculation began after a video surfaced online showing Manushi and Veer together on a yacht, alongside actress Janhvi Kapoor. In the clip, Manushi is seen resting her head on Veer’s shoulder, and they are holding hands, sparking curiosity about their relationship status.

Adding fuel to the rumors, the duo was also spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations earlier this month. In a video from the event, they are seen dancing together on stage, which led many to believe that they might be more than just friends. They were also photographed by the paparazzi arriving at the Mameru ceremony at Antilia, further solidifying the speculation.

Before her rumored relationship with Veer, Manushi was in a relationship with businessman Nikhil Kamath. Reports suggest that the two had been dating since 2021 and had kept their relationship private, even moving in together. However, they parted ways a few months ago on amicable terms.

Veer Pahariya, who is the brother of Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming film “Sky Force.” The film, which is based on the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War, is scheduled for release on October 2, 2024.

As the rumors continue to continue, fans and media alike are eager to see if Manushi and Veer will confirm their relationship or if the buzz is just a passing phase.