Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared P Salma Khatoon qualified for a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science. She worked on the topic “Development of an Effective Semantic Knowledge Base for IOT in Agriculture” under the supervision of Dr. Muqeem Ahmed, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science & Information Technology, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was held on 15-06-2023.