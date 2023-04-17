MANUU awards PhD to Athar Husain

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Athar Husain qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He worked on the topic Urdu Tahqeeq ke Farogh mein Maarif ka Hissa (Azadi se Qabl) (Contribution of ‘Maarif’ in promoting Urdu research (Pre Independence)) under the supervision of Dr. Abu Omair, Assistant Professor, MANUU Lucknow Campus. The Viva-Voce was held on March 15, 2023.

“Maarif” is the monthly magazine of Darul Musannefin, Azamgarh founded by renowned scholar Maulana Shibli Nomani. The magazine is being published regularly for more than hundred years.

