MANUU awards PhD to Parwez Alam

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Md. Parwez Alam qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Social Work. He has worked on the topic Vocational Education and Employment Opportunities: A Study of Muslim Youth of Hyderabad under the supervision of Prof Mohd. Shahid, Department of Social Work.

Parwez Alam was associated with Safa India, a Hyderabad based NGO, for long years. He also has set up an NGO called AN Foundation, which is working in the field of health and employment.

His parents are retired teachers and his three brothers did PhD from JNU and Delhi University. Parwez Alam is the younger brother of Dr. Firoz Alam, Assistant Professor, Department of Urdu, MANUU.